OTTAWA -- Porter Airlines planes will remain grounded until the end of June.

The airline has announced it’s extending the temporary suspension of all flights due to COVID-19 by four weeks until June 29.

Porter suspended flights on March 21, as travel restrictions and public health measures were increasing across North America in a bid to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Porter Airlines president and CEO Michael Deluce says “our initial restart date on June 1 was something we believed was reasonable at the time.”

“While there are many promising signs about how COVID-19 is being contained, it is also clear that border restrictions, government-imposed stay-at-home orders and bans on non-essential travel will remain in place for many regions through much of May and into June.”

Tickets for travel beginning June 29 are available for purchase now.

Air Canada has suspended all flights between Canada and the U.S. until May 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline announced it suspended all flights starting April 26 as a result of the agreement between Canada and the U.S. to extend border restrictions by an additional 30 days.