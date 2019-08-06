

Josh Pringle , CTV Morning Live





Two people were injured when a pontoon boat collided with the Quyon Ferry.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls just after 5 p.m. Monday, reporting the collision at the Quyon Harbour.

There were three people on board the board, two adults and a child. Ottawa Fire says one adult suffered serious injuries, while the second adult was treated for minor injuries.

No one on board the Quyon Ferry was hurt.

Ferry service continues to operate this morning.