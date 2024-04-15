OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police watchdog clears Ottawa police officer who fired at driver of stolen car

    Ottawa police tape and cruisers could be seen at this Ottawa Community Housing complex on Donald Street Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Police say a man in a stolen vehicle struck an officer, which led to an other officer firing at the car. The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police tape and cruisers could be seen at this Ottawa Community Housing complex on Donald Street Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Police say a man in a stolen vehicle struck an officer, which led to an other officer firing at the car. The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an Ottawa police officer who fired at the driver of a stolen car in Overbrook last December.

    The incident happened the night of Dec. 16, 2023. Ottawa police officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, on Donald Street.

    "The driver attempted to flee and, in the process, pinned and struck an officer, smashed into a police vehicle and drove at another officer," the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. "An officer fired at the vehicle a total of four times; the man was not struck by gunfire. He was later located and arrested."

    The officer who was hit by the car door was not seriously hurt.

    In a news release Monday, the SIU found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer who fired at the car committed a criminal offence.

    "Director Martino was satisfied that the officer’s resort to gunfire was reasonable and doing something to incapacitate the driver made sense as the lives of both officers were in imminent peril," the SIU said.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that might have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News