Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires at driver of stolen vehicle that struck cop

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer shot at the driver of a stolen car in Overbrook moments after another officer was hit by a car door.

Police tape and SIU vehicles could be seen in the area of 251 and 255 Donald St. Sunday morning. Neighbours tell CTV News Ottawa there had been a significant police presence for hours overnight.

According to the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ottawa police officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in the area at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

"After they stopped their cruisers and approached the vehicle, the driver reversed and an open passenger door struck one of the officers," the SIU said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

The other officer fired at the car. The driver hit a police cruiser and drove off, but later abandoned the car on McArthur Avenue.

The SIU says the police officer who was hit by the car door was not seriously injured, but it is unknown if the male driver who fled was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct police that might have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php