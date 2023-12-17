OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires at driver of stolen vehicle that struck cop

    Special Investigations Unit. (File image) Special Investigations Unit. (File image)

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer shot at the driver of a stolen car in Overbrook moments after another officer was hit by a car door.

    Police tape and SIU vehicles could be seen in the area of 251 and 255 Donald St. Sunday morning. Neighbours tell CTV News Ottawa there had been a significant police presence for hours overnight.

    According to the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ottawa police officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in the area at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

    "After they stopped their cruisers and approached the vehicle, the driver reversed and an open passenger door struck one of the officers," the SIU said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

    The other officer fired at the car. The driver hit a police cruiser and drove off, but later abandoned the car on McArthur Avenue.

    The SIU says the police officer who was hit by the car door was not seriously injured, but it is unknown if the male driver who fled was hurt.

    No other details were immediately available.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct police that might have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

    The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

    A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News