Police warning of scam callers posing as Ottawa Victim Services

Ottawa police are warning of a phone scam involving fraudsters pretending to be support workers from Ottawa Victim Services.

The Ottawa Police Service's fraud unit says the scam involves a fraudster telling the victim that their personal information has been compromised and is appearing on the dark web relating to crimes against children.

The victim is then instructed to enter their banking information and transfer funds out of their accounts into one that has been specifically prepared by the fraudster. The fraudster may also offer to help the victim transfer the money.

Police are warning that the scammer will reference a partnership with the Ottawa Police Service and calls will appear to be a telephone number belonging to Ottawa Victim Services.

Police tell residents that should they receive an unsolicited call from a person requesting money or personal information, that they should tell the person on the line that they will call them back.

They should then verify the correct number for whatever agency is calling before calling back

"It should be further noted that the actual Ottawa Police phone number (613-236-1222) as well as Ottawa Victim Services (613-238-2762) will not show up on your call display when you are receiving a legitimate call from either of them," police say in a news release.

Ottawa Victim Services is a non-profit organization that provides emotional and practical support to people affected by a crime or tragedy.

People who are a victim of fraud can make a report online with the Ottawa Police Service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501.