PERTH, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say one of their officers tased somebody Friday night in Perth after a dispute over the use of face masks inside a local business became heated.

Officers were called to a business on Foster Street in Perth at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The business owner had asked police to remove several people following an argument that began with over an argument about wearing masks, the OPP said in a press release on Saturday.

Mask use indoors is required in public places in Ontario except in cases where one: has a medical condition that inhibits their use; cannot safely don or doff a mask without help from someone else; or is receiving accommodations according to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005 or the Human Rights Code.

Business owners may request police aid in removing people from their premises under the Trespass to Property Act.

The OPP said one individual left voluntarily and at least two others were escorted out. Once outside, police allege the individuals became "assaultive" with officers and refused to leave the area. A Taser was used at one point on one person and two people were arrested.

In an email to CTV News, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said no officers were injured.

The two men were charged with public intoxication under the Liquor Licence Act and released from custody Saturday morning.

Dickson said the OPP does not release the names of individuals charged under the Provincial Offenses Act.