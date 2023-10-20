Police seeking witnesses to hit and run that left construction worker with serious injuries

Ottawa

    The Ottawa Police Service is seeking witnesses for a hit and run that occurred on Oct. 16.

    The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Clyde Avenue, just north of Baseline Road near a construction site.

    A construction worker was struck by a vehicle between 1:30 and 2 p.m. and sustained serious injuries.

    The suspect car is described as an older grey or silver SUV, possibly an Acura with a "for sale" sign on the side of the vehicle. The vehicle had a Quebec licence plate beginning with E07 and likely has damage to the front bumper near the fog lights.

    No photos of the vehicle are available.

    The driver is described as a white male, around 60-years-old and wearing a Montreal Canadiens ball cap.

    The vehicle left the scene eastbound on Baseline Road.

    Police are looking to speak with individuals who may have witnessed the incident or who have dashcam footage of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Front Line Patrol officer Cst. Caizapanta at CaizapantaE@ottawapolice.ca or 613-236-1222 ext: 2125.

    Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

