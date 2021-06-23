OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after shots were fired in Heron Gate overnight.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Walkley Road near Albion Road North.

No one was injured. Officers found shell casings on the ground.

Police say a silver sedan was seen leaving the area and might be involved.

Anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, or anyone else with information, is asked to call the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.