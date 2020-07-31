OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation.

Ottawa Police and paramedics responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:45 p.m. June 29, on Boyce Avenue, just north of Carling Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds and a 34-year-old man was also shot, and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Now, Ottawa police are asking for help finding a 23-year-old man named Akol Akoi.

Akoi is facing accessory charges in connection with the shooting.

He is described as a black man, 6’0” (183cm) and 245 lbs (111kg).

If you see this man, please do not approach him; call 911.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of AKOI is asked to call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.