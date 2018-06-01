

CTV Ottawa





Police are asking for the public's help finding a federal offender who has allegedly breached his parole.

Nathan Barrett, 27, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. He's serving a seven-year sentence for several robberies, wearing a disguise, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and other offences.

OPP say he's known to frequent Toronto, Kitchener, Pickering, Oshawa and Caledon.

Barrett is described as black, 5-foot-7, 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, which include a star and dollar sign by his left eye, the sun, a wing and Scorpion on his right forearm, a wing, moon and BARRETT on his left forearm, a Nike symbol on his forehead and a butterfly on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.