OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify vehicles and suspects who may have been involved in a series of residential break-ins earlier this month.

On Feb. 4 and Feb 5., eight residential break-ins were reported to police in Kanata and Orléans.

Police say investigators believe there were three or four male suspects involved in the robberies.

Investigators are attempting to locate a Black Ford F-150 black Raptor Truck and a white Mercedes Benz AGG GLE Coupe.

Police say they believe the two vehicles were in the Ottawa area between Feb. 2 and Feb. 7, and have since left the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5192.