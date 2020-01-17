OTTAWA -- Some Ottawa drivers are reporting damaged windshields from ice or snow falling from other vehicles. 

Both Ottawa Police are Ontario Provincial Police sent out warnings that drivers who do not clean their vehicles could be fined. 

In a tweet OPP say this week at least 30 drivers have reported being struck by ice or snow on the roads.

Ottawa Police say the fine for failing to clear the windows of a vehicle is $110. Const. Amy Gagnon said if police see debris, including chunks of ice, falling from a vehicle the fine could be increased to $130. 

"You need to clear the snow off not just the front, the hood and back but also the top of your vehicle, it's your responsibility," Const. Gagnon said. "You're warming up your vehicle - Take the time to make sure you're safe and everyone around you is also safe." 