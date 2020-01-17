OTTAWA -- Some Ottawa drivers are reporting damaged windshields from ice or snow falling from other vehicles.

Both Ottawa Police are Ontario Provincial Police sent out warnings that drivers who do not clean their vehicles could be fined.

The struggle is real! 2018 Denali. HWY416 S/B at Roger Stevens. #cleanyourcar pic.twitter.com/6cSERsRxBO — Heather Bond (@HeatherBond1977) January 16, 2020

Heather's SUV was smacked by ice on 416 on Tuesday!! 2 hours before we were trading it in !!! pic.twitter.com/GOwsfNPXUP — Chuck Bond (CHQ Bond) (@ChqBond) January 17, 2020

Please TAKE IT ALL OFF! #OttawaOPP has had about 30 calls this week for vehicles damaged by ice flying off of other vehicles. Clean off ALL the ice and snow to help keep everyone safe. Offending drivers could be charged for having an unsafe vehicle. #ottnews #otttraffic ^bd pic.twitter.com/ECc8BNsmIy — OPP East (@OPP_ER) January 16, 2020

In a tweet OPP say this week at least 30 drivers have reported being struck by ice or snow on the roads.

Ottawa Police say the fine for failing to clear the windows of a vehicle is $110. Const. Amy Gagnon said if police see debris, including chunks of ice, falling from a vehicle the fine could be increased to $130.

"You need to clear the snow off not just the front, the hood and back but also the top of your vehicle, it's your responsibility," Const. Gagnon said. "You're warming up your vehicle - Take the time to make sure you're safe and everyone around you is also safe."

Quick heads up, a load of ice came off the top of an @OCTranspoLive double decker bus couple of day ago, Laurier & bank (ish) as it wen around a corner. Huge smash as it hit the ground (middle of intersection, lucky no cars or people there) — Stephen Davies (@steveyd78) January 16, 2020