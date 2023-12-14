Police make additional arrests in one of Ottawa's largest drug busts

Ottawa police have arrested three more people in relation to a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine.

OPS announced the results of "Operation Top Shelf" last week after a 10 month investigation described as one of the "largest drug seizures in OPS history."

In addition to the large quantity of drugs, police also seized approximately $100,000 in cash.

Yesterday, five more search warrants were executed in connection with the case in Ottawa, Gatineau and Toronto.

Police seized documentary evidence, Canadian currency and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

Police have arrested and charged three more individuals in connection with the drug bust.

Timon Beck, 37, and Ismail Mohammed, 35, of Ottawa, have been charged with Participate in a criminal organization and Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Sara Staniszewski, 34, of Gatineau, has been charged with Participating in a criminal organization, Conspiracy to traffic cocaine and several weapons related charges including Possessing a restricted weapon.

All three appeared in an Ottawa courthouse.

The Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit and FINTRAC continue to assist with the investigation.