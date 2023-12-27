OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police looking for suspect in Kanata robbery and assault

    Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a business and assaulted a store employee (OPS/handout) Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a business and assaulted a store employee (OPS/handout)

    The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted a store employee at a business in the south-end of Kanata earlier this month.

    An OPS news release on Wednesday said the suspect entered a business on the 700 block of Eagleson Road on Dec. 7 at approximately 4:45 p.m.

    The man allegedly stole an unspecified quantity of merchandise and assaulted a store employee who attempted to apprehend him.

    The suspect is being described as a white male in his thirties, 5’8 (173cm), with a stocky build and a dark beard. He was wearing a tan-coloured parka, a dark tuque and dark clothing.

    Police did not provide further details

    Police are asking those with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

