Police look to identify suspect in assault outside Ottawa's Rideau Centre

Ottawa police are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged assault outside the Rideau Centre earlier this month.

The incident occurred outside the Rideau Centre's 'Entrance 2' on Oct. 7 just after 7 p.m. According to the Rideau Centre's map, 'Entrance 2' is located on Rideau Street, east of Sussex Drive.

"After a verbal altercation, a physical altercation took place, and the suspect assaulted a man in his 60s," police said in a release.

Police say the male suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, black baseball cap, a black Herschel backpack and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service's Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.