Ottawa

    • Police investigating incident involving weapon at Bells Corners high school

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after students reported being chased by a person with a weapon at a Bells Corners high school on Tuesday.

    Police say officers responded to Bell High School on Cassidy Road after students reported the incident while they were on a break outside of the school.

    Police did not provide details on what kind of weapon was involved. No information on arrests were announced.

    The school was quickly secured and deemed safe, police say.

    There were no injuries and the matter is under investigation.

