Police investigating incident involving weapon at Bells Corners high school

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after students reported being chased by a person with a weapon at a Bells Corners high school on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to Bell High School on Cassidy Road after students reported the incident while they were on a break outside of the school.

Police did not provide details on what kind of weapon was involved. No information on arrests were announced.

The school was quickly secured and deemed safe, police say.

There were no injuries and the matter is under investigation.