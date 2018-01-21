

Ottawa Police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in the Bells Corners area early Sunday.

Police say witnesses describe seeing people in one vehicle firing at another vehicle in the Seyton Drive and Hamil Court area around 1:30 a.m.

Police found shell casings and projectiles at the scene but both vehicles fled the area. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to public safety.

This marks the 11th shooting of 2018.