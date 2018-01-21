Police investigating gunshots fired in Bells Corners
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 2:49PM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in the Bells Corners area early Sunday.
Police say witnesses describe seeing people in one vehicle firing at another vehicle in the Seyton Drive and Hamil Court area around 1:30 a.m.
Police found shell casings and projectiles at the scene but both vehicles fled the area. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to public safety.
This marks the 11th shooting of 2018.