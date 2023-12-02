Police in Brockville, Ont. search for shooting, home invasion suspects

Brockville police are looking for suspects after a home invasion and a report of gunshots Friday night.

According to police, several people called 9-1-1 shortly after 8 p.m. about gunshots in the Pine Street area. Police began searching for suspects, who were believed to be in a small, white sedan.

While investigating, a home invasion on George Street was reported. The home invasion and the shooting are believed to be connected.

Police said all victims are accounted for and no one was seriously hurt as result of either incident.

The suspects, however, remain at large.

Brockville police are now anticipating a "lengthy investigation" with more details to come as events unfold.

For the time being, residents are asked to avoid Pine Street between Bartholomew Street and Bennett Street and George Street between Perth Street and Clarissa Street. Police are also asking anyone who might have surveillance footage from the area of King Street East between Bennett Street and Court House Avenue to check for suspicious activity involving a small, white sedan around 8 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McArthur at 613-342-0127 Ext: 4218 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).