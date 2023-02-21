Police arrest three people after man shot and killed in ByWard Market

A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 200 block of York Street, police said. The man later died from his injuries.

There has been a heavy police presence in the area since the shooting.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said three people had been arrested following a search; however, charges have not been announced and so the arrested individuals have yet to be named.

Police are withholding the victim's identity while they notify family.

OPERATION FOCUSED AROUND COMMUNITY HOUSING BUILDING

A three-storey building on York Street just west of King Edward Avenue was blocked off with police tape Tuesday.

However, much of the police presence appeared to focus on an Ottawa Community Housing building at the corner of Cumberland and Clarence streets.

Sections of Cumberland, Murray and Clarence streets were closed for about nine hours, but reopened shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating. This is the city's fourth homicide of 2023.

