Ontario Provincial Police say 22 people have been arrested and 185 charges have been laid following a major drug bust in the Upper Ottawa Valley.

The months-long investigation culminated with several places being searched in Pembroke, Arnprior and Renfrew on Dec. 2.

Officers seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, crystal meth and psilocybin mushrooms. Police also seized thousands of dollars in cash, Tasers, pepper spray, rifles, ammunition, replica pistols, cell phones, and drug trafficking paraphernalia such as scales and debt lists.

Police expect there will be more arrests.

"The OPP recognize the trafficking of illegal drugs has a serious impact on community safety, leading to increases in a wide spectrum of violent acts and property crimes," said OPP East Region Chief Superintendent Karl Thomas in a press release. "Any time that we disrupt a criminal operation, we send a very clear message to criminals that police—regardless of jurisdiction—will continue to identify and aggressively pursue those individuals who continue to threaten the safety of our communities."

The accused are identified as follows:

Michelle Denise Arnold, 54, of Pembroke, Ont.

Cody Brandon Burke, 29, of Pembroke, Ont.

Rachelle Marie Desormeaux, 78, of Renfrew, Ont.

Malik Khalid Gebara, 19, of Orléans, Ont.

Thomas John Gilks, 21, of Arnprior, Ont.

Peter William Winston Goyette, 39, of Gatineau, Que.

Michael Gordon Greenfield, 38, of L'Isle Aux Allumettes, Que.

Jean Gilles Lafontaine, 55, of Pembroke, Ont.

Tammy Sue Laundrie, 57, of Renfrew, Ont.

Thomas Laundrie, 54, of Renfrew, Ont.

Patrick Martin Lawrence, 35, of Pembroke, Ont.

Tammy Lynn Leclaire, 51, of Renfrew, Ont.

Shawn James McAdam, 48, of Renfrew, Ont.

Kyle Ambrose Peplinskie, 35, of Pembroke, Ont.

Sarah Proksch, 25, of Pembroke, Ont.

Jason Joseph Ranger, 47, of Pembroke, Ont.

Matthew Ranger, 24, of Pembroke, Ont.

Kachina Tyra Sackaney, 28, of Golden Lake, Ont.

Heidi Alicia Scanes, 37, of Pembroke, Ont.

Logan Anthony Stevens, 25, of Pembroke, Ont.

Roseanne Marie Sylvester, 38, of Pembroke, Ont.

A 17-year-old from Ajax, Ont., who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All of the accused are facing a variety of charges. In total, 185 charges were laid between the 22 suspects.