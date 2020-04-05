OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s taxi companies are taking additional steps to protect drivers and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coventry Connections is installing plastic shields in all Blueline Taxi, West-Way Taxi and Capital Taxi vehicles on the road.

In March, Coventry Connections announced other measures to protect passengers and employees, including a thorough cleaning of vehicle interior surfaces and POS machines with disinfectant wipes after reach ride.

Drivers have been encouraged to have an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol in their car.