Pixie Place apartments in Brockville, Ont. to welcome new tenants as early as next week

A new affordable housing unit is almost complete in Brockville, Ont., for those experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.

The United Counties of Leeds & Grenville gave CTV News Ottawa a sneak peak of Pixie Place on Perth Street and what the eight units will look like.

"The units were really designed and intended to assist people that may not have stable housing at this current time," said Alison Tutak, Director of Community and Social Services for the Counties. "Perhaps they're homeless, perhaps they're couch surfing in our community."

The counties was able to purchase the property, a former church, with the help of nearly $1.6 million from the provinces Social Services Relief Funding back in 2020.

While they own the building, a partnership with Lanark, Leeds Grenville Addictions and Mental Health (LLGAMH) will oversee the tenants, with the building providing a safe space for those that will live in it.

"The folks that will be moving into these units are people that are currently in service or are looking to be in service with that particular agency," added Tutak.

The building is accessible by key fobs, and tenants can buzz in guests. It eliminates the use of communal rooms, with kitchens and bathrooms included in each unit, allowing more privacy.

"We had to work around the footprint of the building so each one is just a little bit different depending on where they work within the building," said Leeds & Grenville Housing Manager Chris Morrison.

"They are perfectly self contained units (and) will be furnished with a bed and a locker and some storage," he added.

The building also contains an accessible lift in the rear, and a shared laundry room for tenants.

Pixie Place apartments in Brockville, Ont. will welcome new affordable housing unit. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Morrison said the pandemic was tough on construction for the project, with an increased cost of materials and supply chain shortages.

However, the team also realized having separate rooms for individuals, could also help during a pandemic.

"We found in the early stages of COVID that the issue of congregate living was very detrimental, so we had to find an idea for people so they could live independently on their own, so there wasn't more than one person sharing a unit," he said.

"I think this is a very good answer to the congregate living setting."

A report done by the counties in September 2021 showed that approximately 193 people were experiencing some form of homelessness in the community, with this unit able to take a small bite out of the issue.

"While eight is a drop in the bucket, we're certainly hopeful that this is a good start," said Tutak.

"I think for the eight people that get to call this home, I'm hoping that they will be very proud to call this their home and they will see this as certainly a next step forward for them," she added.

A look at the kitchenette at the Pixie Place affordable housing units in Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

While there are no tenants in the building yet, the team is already replicating this type of project in Kemptville, securing another provincial loan of $1.3 million of provincial money to convert a former courthouse into more housing.

"We have entered into an agreement with the Municipality of North Grenville," said Morrison. "We have rented the courthouse for 40 years for $1, which has allowed us to use the entire allocation of Social Services Relief money for the conversion."

The plan is to build 10 independent units, similar to Pixie Place, in varying sizes including one and two bedrooms.

"The timeline is very tight, we have to have the project done by March 31, 2023," he said. "We've completed the initial stages of demolition, the tender will be going out in May with an approval for July hopefully starting in August or September."

Tutak added they are still searching for a community partner for that project.

"If this is successful, and I have no doubt it will be, we absolutely have the recipe to recreate this in the future and to create more units in the future," she said.

"We can certainly replicate this," added Morrison. "The issue is the capital funding. If we can have the capital funding, we should be able to complete this either on a bigger scale or a smaller scale throughout Leeds & Grenville."

Pixie Place is not considered transitional housing, Tutak and Morrison said they are designed to be lived in permanently.

"If some people need these unties for six months, great, and if some people need them for 10 years, even better," Tutak said. "So this is to be what they need and there is no limits on the length of stay that people can reside here."

The name of the building is also a homage to the first manager of social housing for the counties, Pixie Trip.

"When housing amalgamated back in 2001, she was a very inspirational woman," said Tutak. "Pixie had a lot of passion for affordable housing; she worked on many projects both in Brockville and Prescott over her time here in Leeds & Grenville."

"When Chris and I first came to look at the property in consideration of buying it, Chris said, 'I think if we do this we should call it and name it after Pixie' and so we did," Tutak added.

Finishing touches are being done to the building this week, ahead of the first tenants moving in next week.

"LLGAMH have confirmed that they have some people already ready, bags packed and ready to move in," Tutak smiled.

"It's one small step," added Morrison. "It's taking action to address the affordable and homeless needs in Leeds & Grenville."