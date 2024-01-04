Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month

The first photo radar camera set up in the Glebe nabbed hundreds of drivers in its first month of operation, as the city of Ottawa continues to ramp up the automated speed enforcement camera program.

Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November. The camera is located on First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street, and data shows 129 tickets were issued in October.

Ottawa's 28 automated speed enforcement cameras issued 31,462 tickets for speeding in November, the highest number of tickets issued by the cameras in a month in 2023. The cameras issued 29,857 tickets in August and 27,655 tickets in July.

The camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, issued 3,022 tickets in November, the highest number of tickets issued in the month by one camera. The camera on Cedarview Road in Barrhaven, near Cedarview Middle School, issued 2,769 tickets in November, while the camera on Cambrian Road, between Greenbank Road and Kilbirnie Drive, issued 2,492 tickets in November.

City data shows the camera on Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row, issued 2,345 tickets in November, it's first full month of operation.

Photo radar cameras issued 196,447 tickets for speeding in the first 11 months of 2023, according to city of Ottawa data. Eighteen of the city's 28 cameras have been in operation since the start of the year, and four cameras have only issued tickets for two months.

Ottawa plans to install 32 new photo radar cameras by the end of 2024, including cameras on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University, on Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay and on Hunt Club Road.

Here is a look at the top 5 automated speed enforcement cameras in the January to November period:

St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue – 23,761 tickets Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private – 22,919 tickets Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 13,962 tickets Cedarview Road, near Cedarview Middle School – 12,714 tickets (August to November) Bayshore Drive, near 50 Bayshore Drive – 12,586 tickets

Here is a look at the top 5 automated speed enforcement cameras in November