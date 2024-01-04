Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month
The first photo radar camera set up in the Glebe nabbed hundreds of drivers in its first month of operation, as the city of Ottawa continues to ramp up the automated speed enforcement camera program.
Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November. The camera is located on First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street, and data shows 129 tickets were issued in October.
Ottawa's 28 automated speed enforcement cameras issued 31,462 tickets for speeding in November, the highest number of tickets issued by the cameras in a month in 2023. The cameras issued 29,857 tickets in August and 27,655 tickets in July.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
The camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, issued 3,022 tickets in November, the highest number of tickets issued in the month by one camera. The camera on Cedarview Road in Barrhaven, near Cedarview Middle School, issued 2,769 tickets in November, while the camera on Cambrian Road, between Greenbank Road and Kilbirnie Drive, issued 2,492 tickets in November.
City data shows the camera on Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row, issued 2,345 tickets in November, it's first full month of operation.
Photo radar cameras issued 196,447 tickets for speeding in the first 11 months of 2023, according to city of Ottawa data. Eighteen of the city's 28 cameras have been in operation since the start of the year, and four cameras have only issued tickets for two months.
Ottawa plans to install 32 new photo radar cameras by the end of 2024, including cameras on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University, on Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay and on Hunt Club Road.
Here is a look at the top 5 automated speed enforcement cameras in the January to November period:
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue – 23,761 tickets
- Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private – 22,919 tickets
- Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 13,962 tickets
- Cedarview Road, near Cedarview Middle School – 12,714 tickets (August to November)
- Bayshore Drive, near 50 Bayshore Drive – 12,586 tickets
Here is a look at the top 5 automated speed enforcement cameras in November
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue – 3,022 tickets
- Cedarview Road, near Cedarview Middle School – 2,769 tickets
- Cambrian Road, between Greenbank and Kilbirnie Drive – 2,492 tickets
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Road – 2,345 tickets
- First Avenue, from Chrysler Street to Percy Street – 2,046 tickets
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers returns to court today
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far
Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:
The salaries of the leaders of some of Canada's biggest charities might be a surprise to those who donate
A small group of leaders of Canadian charities in the environment, conservation, and animal protection sectors are taking home compensation packages equivalent to, and in some cases higher than, the salaries of provincial premiers.
Russian hackers were inside Ukraine telecoms giant for months: cyber spy chief
Russian hackers were inside Ukrainian telecoms giant Kyivstar's system from at least May last year in a cyberattack that should serve as a "big warning" to the West, Ukraine's cyber spy chief told Reuters.
Rate cuts and a return to growth: What Deloitte sees on the Canadian economic horizon
Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.
PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed 'at no cost' during vacation in Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica 'at no cost at a location owned by family friends' after initially saying the family was paying for their stay.
Denmark's queen makes one last public appearance before stepping down in a rare abdication
Europe's longest reigning monarch Queen Margrethe rode through Denmark’s capital Thursday in a gilded, horse-drawn coach as she concluded her last New Year celebrations before her abdication later this month.
Sentencing hearing to begin Thursday for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family.
opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly
Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Gravestones falling into river at Cape Breton cemetery
Some of the gravestones in the Centre Glen Cemetery, a pioneer cemetery in Big Baddeck, N.S., have fallen into the river.
-
Woman alleges she was sexually abused by one of her professors at N.S. university
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
Toronto
-
Toronto needs similar rules to New York City when it comes to e-bikes: retailer
A Toronto e-bike retailer thinks regulations should change following a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery on the city's subway system over the weekend.
-
Activity in downtown Toronto at highest level in years, but experts say there's still a long way to go
Downtown Toronto appears to finally be bouncing back nearly four years after the onset of the pandemic, but it could still be a while before the city returns to its former glory, experts say.
-
Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024
Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued by unaffordability.
Montreal
-
Man barricades himself in Laval home, 50 people evacuated as a precaution
About 50 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution after a 38-year-old man started making threats.
-
Emergency rooms still overflowing across Quebec
Emergency rooms in Quebec are overflowing in all but two regions.
-
2 victims identified, suspect charged in fatal Montreal New Year's Day hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Police, MADD Canada left “disappointed” from Festive RIDE campaign results in northeastern Ontario
Figures released by Ontario Provincial Police paint a staggering picture of impaired driving over the holidays in northeastern Ontario, frustrating both Mothers Against Drunk Driving and police officers who arrive to horrifying, yet preventable crashes.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 17 in Massey
Highway 17 is closed between Birch Lake Road and Third Street in Massey, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday morning.
-
Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. president Clinton
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. This is the first set of documents to be unsealed under a December 18 court order, with more expected in the coming weeks.
London
-
Fatal crash on Highway 401 closes lanes in Oxford County
OPP along with EMS and fire crews from South-West Oxford responded to the crash in the westbound lanes in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line around 10 p.m.
-
Flying out of Detroit? Here’s why you will need to pack your patience
If you’re planning on flying out of Detroit, you will need to give yourself more travel time as a multi-year construction project on the airport’s roadway tunnels is slated to get underway next week.
-
Sentencing hearing to begin Thursday for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family.
Winnipeg
-
Northern First Nation in lockdown due to shooting
The chief of a northern First Nation has confirmed the community is in lockdown after an early-morning shooting.
-
Osborne Village business gets paid for stolen items after restorative justice approach
A trio of alleged shoplifters got a chance to right their wrongs.
-
Arson suspected in New Year’s Day fire that totalled five homes in Manitoba community
Five trailers were destroyed and a sixth damaged in a massive New Year’s Day fire in a northern Manitoba community.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash on Highway 401 closes lanes in Oxford County
OPP along with EMS and fire crews from South-West Oxford responded to the crash in the westbound lanes in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line around 10 p.m.
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
-
Smash and grab robbery at Stratford jewelry store
Police are looking for four males who robbed a Stratford jewelry store on Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Multiple people stabbed during northwest Calgary home invasion
Multiple people were stabbed during a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
Section of Stoney Trail closed after crash involving snow plow
A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday.
-
Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
Saskatoon
-
Doctor calls temporary closure of Saskatoon ER 'a red flag'
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
-
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
Edmonton
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
Trucking group's B.C. firm suspended for overpass strike, but still runs Alberta arm
A trucking group whose British Columbia fleet was taken off the province's roads last week when a load slammed into an overpass also operates an Alberta trucking firm that officials say is still allowed to work in B.C.
-
Edmonton Elks release receiving touchdown leader Steven Dunbar Jr.
The Edmonton Elks have released American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., the CFL club announced Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'High risk, low reward': critics slam Surrey mayor's policing PR campaign
Mayor Brenda Locke's latest tactic in her fight to keep the RCMP in Surrey is an advertising campaign that’s reportedly costing taxpayers roughly $500,000.
-
'The black was staring back': B.C. couple discovers bear living under their deck
A Duncan, B.C., couple are no strangers to wildlife encounters around their home on the Cowichan River, but they were shocked when they found out a large creature had moved in right underneath their deck.
-
Search that found human remains in missing woman's backyard was lawful, B.C. court rules
Newly published court documents shed more light on the investigation into a B.C. man who was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in his wife's death more than two years ago.
Regina
-
One person dead following single vehicle collision
One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Regina Floral Conservatory's Christmas display to wrap up
The Regina Floral Conservatory’s Christmas display will wrap up on Friday, so there’s just two more days to enjoy the festive flowers.