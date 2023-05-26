Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens

The victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. on Monday have been identified as 16-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both from Mississauga, died from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, OPP said in a news release Friday.

A third 16-year-old, also from Mississauga, was seriously injured in the shooting. Police said they believe the victims were targeted.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a home on Mackay Street. Police found two people with life-threatening injuries. One died in hospital. Some time later, another person was found dead nearby on Dunlop Street.

There is still no word on any possible suspects in the shooting.

The shooting stunned residents in the quiet Ottawa Valley community. Witnesses told CTV News they heard what sounded like loud arguing and gunshots early Monday morning.

The double homicide came just days after a fatal shooting in Renfrew that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man. Police said they believe the victim in that case was also targeted.

Police said the teams investigating each case are in contact, but would not draw a link between the two homicides.

"While we cannot speculate on any potential connections, the team investigating the Pembroke double homicide is in communication with the team investigating the Renfrew homicide," OPP said in a news release earlier this week.

OPP said Friday residents can continue to expect to see a large police presence in Pembroke as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.