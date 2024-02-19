Pembroke, Ont. gives green light to test on-demand public transit system
The City of Pembroke has given approval to start looking into an innovative public transit model.
Unlike traditional bus service with set routes and stops, this new service would work on-demand, similar to ride sharing services.
"You use an app, like an Uber app based on GPS, or you call the toll free number using your iPhone, your Android or your laptop and you tell them where you are. And they'll pick you up at that spot," said Pembroke's Deputy Mayor Brian Abdallah in an interview with CTV News.
"And if someone is along the way, and they're before you, they'll pick you up also, so it's actually a quicker system."
The proposal is for a three-year pilot project, which would see two buses taking part in the project on city streets. The transit service pilot will exclude the existing Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus service, which will continue to operate normally.
Abdallah says the system is based off of a model currently being used in North Grenville, Ont.
An on-demand transit pilot project is also being conducted in the Blackburn Hamlet neighbourhood of Ottawa, where riders can request a bus anytime between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and select holidays.
Timmins, Ont. and other municipalities across Ontario have also tested a similar model.
"This is a total turnkey operation. So the transit provider would be responsible for the buses and staffing, the software and the maintenance," Abdallah said.
Aside from the bus fare, public transit does come at a price. The City of Pembroke is projecting an average cost of approximately $950,000 per year for the pilot project, paid for by an annual 1.2 percent tax increase over three years.
As for the hop on, hop off cost, "In my opinion, North Grenville charges $5 a ride. So I think that would be a fair amount, maybe $4.50," Abdallah said.
If the proposal for the pilot project comes back on or under budget, the city is expecting the transit system to be up and running by April 2025.
A 2021 transit feasibility survey found that 61 per cent out of 871 residents who responded said they expected to use transit. 71 per cent expect other people they know would use transit and 72 per cent would support an average property tax increase of $25 a year per household.
But some residents, like Joe Young, the owner of Valley Taxi in Pembroke, say the introduction of a public transit system could be detrimental to his and similar businesses in the city.
"I know that it's going to definitely start taking away local calls that may only be in the regular fare of $5.50," he said.
"Most people are doing groceries and doctor's appointments. It's a pretty small town here in Pembroke."
Consensus also seems to be split among residents as to whether a public transit system would be welcomed.
"I think it would really be helpful for a lot of seniors that don't maybe have transit," said Judith Buchanan, who added she would not take a local bus, as she already drives her vehicle.
"It's never a bad thing to have public transportation for anyone," said Alexander Fleming, a student at Pembroke's Algonquin College campus.
"I see a lot of students walking from the residential buildings all the way down here. So I don't think it's a bad thing at all."
"I don't see public transit as useful," said resident Christopher Dunn. "I think it's going to cost the taxpayers too much money."
Dunn remarked that with shopping and groceries available at both the west and east end malls, and in downtown, it would likely be a cost residents would be unwilling to pay.
"What are they going to charge for the bus? Five bucks to get on? People aren't going to do it. They're going to expect it to be $1 or $1.50," Dunn said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
SNOW SQUALL WARNING
SNOW SQUALL WARNING 'Near zero' visibility possible in Ottawa Sunday evening as snow falls
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
At least 53 men massacred in Papua New Guinea tribal violence, police tell Australian media
At least 53 men were massacred in a major escalation of tribal violence in Papua New Guinea, Australian media reported Monday.
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
Important tax changes Canadians should know about in 2024
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
'Oppenheimer' wins seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards
Atom bomb epic "Oppenheimer" won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Ukrainian forces don't have enough artillery to battle Russia. A key withdrawal Saturday shows that
Amid dwindling ammnunition, Ukrainian forces withdrew from the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on Saturday after daily Russian onslaughts from three directions for the last four months.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
-
N.S. man's letters indicate suicide risk as short-staffed jail kept inmates in cells
A Nova Scotia man who took his own life inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility wrote letters that showed he was potential a suicide risk.
Toronto
-
Cyclist rushed to the hospital after being struck by driver near Bayview and DVP access ramp
A cyclist has been rushed to the hospital via trauma run after being hit by a driver near Bayview Avenue and the DVP access ramp.
-
Police seeking witnesses to fatal crash in King Township
Police in York Region are looking for witnesses to a high-speed, single-vehicle crash that killed a woman in the Township of King on Sunday morning.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN 4 people injured after driver crashes vehicle into house in north Etobicoke
Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Help, autonomy, and stability: Legault outlines agreement with Quebec teachers
After a turbulent few months of negotiations, strikes, and union votes, the Quebec government has outlined some 'massive' education investments, promising to improve working conditions for the province's teachers.
-
Teen cancer survivor from Montreal meets his heroes at the Bell Centre
A young cancer survivor from Montreal got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when he was invited to hang out with the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.
-
Snowdon toy store closing; owner blames new bus lane
After being in operation for more than seven decades, the owner of Jack & Jill says a new bus lane is hurting business.
Northern Ontario
-
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
-
Feds won't pause carbon price despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
-
More anti-worker violence alleged on northern Ont. picket line: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is condemning reports of more acts of violence against striking municipal workers in Black-River Matheson and called out the Ontario Government for allowing the use of ‘scabs.’
London
-
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in London — and some fun things to do
Family Day is Feb. 19 and the City of London is sharing what you need to know before the long weekend and fun activities for you and your loved ones to take part in.
-
London police seeking information from public after 'serious assault'
Around 3:30 a.m., London police officers, as well as members of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, responded to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East in regard to an altercation in which a male was seriously injured.
-
Vacant structure destroyed by 'suspicious' overnight fire in London
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, London fire crews responded to the 400 block of Oxford Street West where they found a vacant barn-like structure engulfed in flames.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
-
Festival du Voyageur in full swing, sees thousands on opening weekend
Thousands of people passed through the grounds of Whittier Park to mark the long weekend and the beginning of Festival du Voyageur.
-
Will the River Trail reopen? The decision still unknown
With another shutdown of the Nestaweya River Trail on Saturday, its future for the rest of the season is up in the air.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Disappointment in doula deceiver sentence, college president’s controversial comments, Stanley tumbler mix-up
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
-
‘It’s all about unleashing your inner scientist’: Science carnival comes to Guelph
Royal City Science launched their first celebration of all things science for youth in the community, the 'Curiosity Carnival.'
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
Calgary
-
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
-
Lanny McDonald out of hospital after cardiac event
Lanny McDonald is out of hospital two weeks after suffering a cardiac event.
-
Exotic rescue animals stars of Wildlife Festival at Stampede Park
An exotic animal rescue is bringing a little wildlife to Stampede Park this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
Edmonton
-
Major Collisions investigating Saturday night crash on Manning Drive
A heavy police presence could be seen on Manning Drive near 144 Avenue just before midnight Saturday.
-
Unique sport helps inspire Edmonton woman's recovery from stroke
An Edmonton woman is grateful to be back playing the game she loves after suffering a stroke that left her paralyzed on one side.
-
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Vancouver
-
Suspect 'unambiguously' pointed loaded gun at RCMP officer before being shot, killed in Surrey: IIO
An RCMP officer who shot and killed a man in Surrey last year will not face criminal charges, according to B.C.’s police watchdog – which found the Mountie fired his weapon after a loaded pistol was pointed at him.
-
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Regina
-
TeleMiracle set to return this weekend with live audience
TeleMiracle 48 is set to return this weekend with a live audience in Regina.
-
'Bitterly disappointed': Sask. political coalition responds to auditor's decision not to investigate funding
The provincial auditor has announced it will not perform an audit on the public-private Communities of Tomorrow partnership, after a coalition of Saskatchewan politicians requested an investigation into what happened to $34 million in funding.
-
Here are some things to do in Regina for Family Day
There are plenty of things to do on Family Day around the Queen City.