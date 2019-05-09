

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Pembroke has declared a state of emergency as water levels continue to rise on the Ottawa River.

“The City of Pembroke has declared an emergency as of 9:02 am on May 9th, 2019,” a statement reads. “Water levels on the Ottawa River are rapidly rising with forecasts of significant rain, creating levels that will exceed the City’s resources.

“The City is declaring an emergency in an abundance of caution to ensure that resources are available to property owners should the need arise. Be assured that key City infrastructure is not in jeopardy.”

The latest forecast from the Ottawa River Regulating Committee projects a 22 cm rise in water levels in Pembroke by Friday. The level is expected to exceed the historic peak for the area, set in 1960.

Much of eastern Ontario is expected to get between 20 and 40 mm of rain Thursday and Friday. The ORRC also says most reservoirs in the Abitibi-Timiskaming region are full, and excess spring runoff is being fed into the river.