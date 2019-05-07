

Flood-affected residents living in parts of Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, Champlain and Alfred and Plantagenet can now apply for disaster recovery assistance from Ontario.

The program helps flood victims replace essential items and pay for repairs in either their home or small business. It provides up to $250,000 for each application.

Residents have until September 4, 2019 to apply for help through the program. Last week, residents in parts of Renfrew County and Pembroke became eligible for recovery assistance.

Flood victims are encouraged to check online to see if they are eligible for the program.