

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Mayor of Petawawa has declared a State of Emergency has water levels continued to rise.

Mayor Bob Sweet declared the emergency due to the increased potential for additional flood water conditions in the town.

A statement from the town says the Petawawa Emergency Control Group met on Sunday to discuss the threat of continued rising waters on both the Petawawa and Ottawa Rivers.

The Ottawa River is forecast to rise another 22 cm in the Pembroke area before peaking on Tuesday. Water levels are at historic highs from Mattawa to Lac Coulonge.

By issuing the emergency declaration, Petawawa can seek other resources and supports to help flood victims.