Pembroke cancels Canada Day fireworks as officials in Ottawa keep an eye on the smoke

Canadian Heritage is still planning to proceed with fireworks for the Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, as smoky air continues to blanket Ottawa.

Meantime, the city of Pembroke has announced the Canada Day fireworks in Riverside Park have been postponed due to the fire hazard conditions.

Organizers of all Canada Day fireworks displays are keeping an eye on the smoke forecast for Ottawa ahead of the July 1 holiday. Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning, "high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires is expected to continue today and possibly into Saturday."

The biggest Canada Day party in Ottawa will be at LeBreton Flats, where tens of thousands of people are expected to watch the fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault says as of 12 p.m. Friday, they are still going ahead with the fireworks.

"We're continuously monitoring the situation, and if ever we have to make some modifications to our programming, as required by our public health authorities, then we will certainly do that," Brault told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.

"Health and safety is the most important thing for everybody and so we're going to continue to monitor that situation."

The Ottawa Redblacks and Ottawa Titans are planning to host fireworks displays following Friday night's games.

Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday in Barrhaven, Greely, Beacon Hill, Kanata, Osgoode Village, Petrie Island, Riverside South, Stittsville, the Rideau Carleton Raceway and the Trend Arlington neighbourhood. Council has given the fire chief the authority to order a ban on consumer fireworks due to dry and smoke conditions, if needed.

Montreal amusement park La Ronde cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health, while the organizer of Montreal's Canada Day fireworks announced the show would be cancelled on Saturday in "solidarity" with those affected by the fires in northern Quebec.

Pembroke

The Canada Day fireworks in Riverside Park in Pembroke have been posted.

The municipality says the fireworks will be postponed, "until such time as fire hazard conditions improve and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry lift the Restricted Fire Zone designation for the Pembroke District."

