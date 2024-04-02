Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by car in Moodie Drive parking lot

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in the city's west end on Monday.

Police say they were called to a private parking lot in the 900 block of Moodie Drive shortly after 5:45 a.m. in response to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The parking lot is located just west of Highway 416 where there are several hiking trails operated by the National Capital Commission (NCC) and industrial businesses.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police did not announce any charges or arrests.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at (613) 236-1222, extension 2345.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.