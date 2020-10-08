OTTAWA -- Ottawa police fined a party host $880 for hosting an illegal gathering in the city’s west end last weekend.

At 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to an address in the 2800 block of Richmond Road, near Pinecrest Road, for a house party.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa that more than 30 people were inside the home. Provincial rules limit private indoor gatherings to 10 people.

The host of the party was charged with failing to comply with an order made during an emergency contrary to the Reopening Act 2020.

The fine for hosting the party was $880.

All partygoers left the residence.

Ottawa Police tell CTV News Ottawa the investigation into the party continues. A fine of $10,000 under the Ontario Reopening Act can be laid after the incident by Ottawa Bylaw or police after further investigation.

On Sept. 19, the Ontario Government reduced the limits on the number of people permitted to attend unmonitored and private social gatherings across the province.

The new limit on the number of people allowed to attend an unmonitored private social gathering across the province is: