On Friday, a judge found 42-year-old Deinsberg St-Hilaire not guilty in the hit-and-run death of cyclist Andy Nevin.

St-Hilaire was charged with dangerous driving causing Nevin's death and failing to remain at the scene. In the early morning of June 28, 2015, Nevin was struck and killed while riding his bike on Leitrim Road in Ottawa's south end.

In her verdict, Superior Court Justice Catherine Aitken said much of the evidence presented by the Crown was circumstanstial. Aitken expressed her condolences to Nevin's faily and friends as she delivered her verdict.

Nevin was a 39-year-old father of two. His wife, Nadia Robinson, tells CTV News her family has been waiting three years for justice, but the justice system failed them.

St-Hilaire had pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the case. He is set to be sentenced on that charge in January.