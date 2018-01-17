

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Parkdale Food Centre is appealing for help to find out who slashed the tires on its “Reverse Food Truck.”

The centre says volunteers discovered all four tires on the truck were slashed Tuesday morning. It happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday morning when volunteers went to use the vehicle.

It cost $1,000 to have the van towed and the tires replaced. Nothing was stolen from inside the van.

In a statement, the Parkdale Food Centre says the cost to repair the van will “have to come from our operations budget: the money we use to run food programs that feed both our neighbours body and soul.”

Donations can be made to the Parkdale Food Centre on its website. If you want your donation to help cover the cost of repairing the damage, the centre says you can add a note mentioning the van repair.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Parkdale Food Centre.