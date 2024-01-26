Parkdale Food Centre to close community fridge, citing considerable demand

The Parkdale Food Centre will be closing its Hintonburg indoor community fridge and pantry, after exceeding demand has made it impossible for the organization to keep up.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the food bank said they will be closing the community freezer and pantry located at 30 Rosemount Avenue at the end of the day on Thursday, Feb. 8.

"The demand for food has far exceeded our capacity to fill and manage the fridge, freezer and pantry and we are unable to offer food from these sources in a dignified and equitable manner," the Facebook post said.

"Despite the challenging nature of this decision, our team is confident that this will allow for more enjoyable community meals and enhanced one-on-one support at Rosemount.

The centre's grocery program, Mino'Weesini, will continue to offer emergency food support where residents can access pantry and frozen foods.

The community pantry has served as an important place for residents facing food insecurity to turn to since 2021, amid the high cost of living and rising grocery costs.

The Parkdale Food Centre is a community food bank serving Hintonburg, Mechanicsville and the Civic Hospital areas.

Residents can visit the centre's website for more information on programs and food support.