OTTAWA -- Para Transpo customers will soon be able to book trips online.

Details were revealed at Wednesday’s Transit Commission meeting.

The online booking system has already been tested by a select number of Para Transpo customers but, starting Friday, all customers will be able to access the web form on octranspo.com

The online booking system will allow customers to reserve next-day or statutory holiday trips. They’ll also be able to cancel trips online.

Para Transpo customers have been frequently subject to long wait times on hold while calling OC Transpo to book trips.

Customers will be encouraged to offer feedback on the new system.

An iPhone and Android app for Para Transpo is expected to be available by the end of 2020.

But Transportation General Manager John Manconi warned the amount of time and energy spent stabilizing the Confederation Line LRT will affect other operations of the 2020 business plan for Para Transpo and OC Transpo as a whole.