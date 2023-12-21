Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop west of Kingston

Two people have been charged with drug offences after an early morning traffic stop in Loyalist Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped two vehicles on Dec. 19 shortly after 4 a.m. along Bath Road, just west of Kingston.

OPP say one vehicle allegedly attempted to flee but got stuck on a guardrail.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of unspecified quantities of meth and cocaine, cell phones and Canadian currency.

Samantha Lefebvre, 31, of Loyalist Township and Joshua Trousdale, 29, of Greater Napanee were charged with Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Lefebvre was also charged with using a plate not authorized for a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Trousdale was separately charged with dangerous operation.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on Feb. 13.