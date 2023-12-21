OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop west of Kingston

    Police shared photos of drugs seized after a traffic stop near Kingston, Ont. Dec. 21, 2023 (OPP/Handout) Police shared photos of drugs seized after a traffic stop near Kingston, Ont. Dec. 21, 2023 (OPP/Handout)

    Two people have been charged with drug offences after an early morning traffic stop in Loyalist Township.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped two vehicles on Dec. 19 shortly after 4 a.m. along Bath Road, just west of Kingston.

    OPP say one vehicle allegedly attempted to flee but got stuck on a guardrail.

    A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of unspecified quantities of meth and cocaine, cell phones and Canadian currency.

    Samantha Lefebvre, 31, of Loyalist Township and Joshua Trousdale, 29, of Greater Napanee were charged with Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

    Lefebvre was also charged with using a plate not authorized for a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Trousdale was separately charged with dangerous operation.

    Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on Feb. 13.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News