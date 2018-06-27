

Happening right now: Victoria Burgess is daring shark infested waters on a stand-up paddle board to break a Guinness World Record. She is trying to make the 190 Km trek between Havana and Key West, Fla. It is one of the world's most shark infested waters, dubbed the Chica Libre SUP Crossing.

The American athlete left Cuba on Tuesday morning at dawn and is hoping to reach Florida some time today. Burgess wants to complete the journey in less than 30 hours and that would also break a speed record. Proceeds will benefit the Women's Sports Foundation.