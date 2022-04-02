Owner of 1000 Islands Duty Free Store happy to see more customers as travel restrictions ease

LANSDOWNE, ONT. -

Now that fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada, traffic at the 1000 Islands Duty Free Store is steadily moving once again.

“Thursday and Friday were above average from what we’ve seen in the last six months,” says owner Jeff Butler.

It’s a relief, he says, as the past two years have been tough for a business that relies solely on people travelling internationally.

“We were down 16 months between 90 and 95 per cent,” Butler says of sales. “Since then, December was our best month (because) we were only down 50 per cent.”

Butler hopes that easing restrictions and more travellers will bring in much needed business to his store by the border.

“Having the rules set out straight lets Canadians and Americans plan their summer travel,” he explains. “And summer is our busiest season here. We’re hopeful that we’ll get back to a closer to normal.”

Still, he says he doesn’t expect shoppers to return in full force right away.

Butler says some may still be uncomfortable, especially using the ArriveCAN app, which the government requires you to fill out before you arrive in the country.

For some, like Tom and Pam Clement, not having to show that test is the reason they’re once again hitting the road.

“I was tickled to see it’s finally open after two months,” says Tom Clement. “It was too much money for the test; it was quite a bit to come over here. And there was a time factor too.”

The American couple have a cottage at the border and say they’ve missed their once frequent trips to dine and shop on the Canadian side.

“It’s kind of like Independence Day,” says Pam Clement.

Canadian Kelly Johnson says she feels like traffic will pick up soon enough.

“Makes it much easier to do these things,” she says. “Before, it’s a lot more planning. I like flying by the seat of my pants.”

Butler says, no matter how long it takes, he’s happy to see shoppers return.

“It’s fantastic,” he says. “It’s great.”