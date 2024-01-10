Overnight snow, rain wreaks havoc on roads Wednesday morning

Ottawa missed the brunt of a winter storm, but overnight snow switching to rain is causing a messy commute for drivers on Wednesday.

Commuters can expect large puddles of water and a slushy mix on the roads this morning. Drivers are being by asked by officials to adapt their driving to the road conditions, remove all snow from their vehicles and increase braking distances.

Westbound Highway 417 was closed for about one hour between Metcalfe Street and Carling Avenue due to flooding. Roads have re-opened.

OC Transpo is warning commuters to expect delays on bus routes today.

The City of Ottawa has declared a daytime parking ban beginning Wednesday morning (Jan. 10) between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The city says its focus will be on clearing and treating sidewalks, priority roads and the winter cycling network. Crews are expected to move into residential neighbourhoods this morning.

"Given the nature of this event, the snow will be wet and heavy and it will take some time to clean up," the city said in its winter operations update on Tuesday.

School buses are running in Ottawa today, but officials are warning there may be some delays as the cleanup continues. 44 OSTA routes have been cancelled, with some routes running 10 to 30 minutes late.

Buses are cancelled for boards across other jurisdictions in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley.

Environment Canada says 8.6 cm of snow was seen overnight at the Ottawa Airport on Wednesday night, less than what was predicted by forecasters, but it remains unclear how much snow fell downtown.

An evening snow dump switched to freezing rain for about two hours until it started to rain around midnight.

Rain with a chance of freezing drizzle will end this late this morning then become cloudy with a 60 per cent change of rain showers or flurries.

There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon with winds at 30 km/h.

Temperatures remain milder, with a high of plus 2 C this morning.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight and a low of minus 7 C.

Snow is likely to continue at intervals throughout the week, with Thursday and Friday evening seeing a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

The best chance at heavier flakes is forecasted for Friday evening and Saturday, when another snow storm is expected to move through the region.