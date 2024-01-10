School buses running in Ottawa today, buses cancelled across eastern Ontario and Ottawa Valley

Parents are expressing frustration with the decision to keep school buses running in Ottawa on Wednesday, after snow and freezing rain created messy travel conditions across the city.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school buses are running in Ottawa, but officials are warning there may be some delays as the cleanup continues from a major winter storm. School buses are cancelled for schools across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley.

A total of 8.6 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport on Tuesday, before the precipitation changed to freezing rain late in the evening and rain overnight.

School buses are running for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board and French language schools in Ottawa on Wednesday.

"This is to confirm that OSTA conducted a weather assessment this morning," the Ottawa Catholic School Board said in a statement. "School transportation will run, but there may be delays."

As 7:30 a.m., the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority reported dozens of bus runs were cancelled on Wednesday, while other routes are running 10 to 30 minutes late.

"You should have taken a look at sidewalks. It is very slippery and not the best for walking to the bus station to go to school," said one response to the OSTA on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Every time I think you can't make a worse decision, you find a way to top it. That's crazy, keep it up," said another person.

School buses are cancelled for boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley. Here is a look at the school bus cancellations:

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic School Board

French language schools in Pembroke, Arnprior, Brockville, Carleton Place, Kemptville, Merrickville, Marionville and Prescott and Russell

All schools are open today.

OC Transpo is warning commuters to expect delays on bus routes today.