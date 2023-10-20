Overdose deaths in Renfrew County double last year's total

Renfrew County Paramedics and Renfrew County Public Health say they are concerned over a dramatic spike in overdoses and drug-related deaths.

"In the last month in the Pembroke area alone, we've had over 30 overdoses resulting in five deaths," says Renfrew County chief paramedic Mike Nolan.

In all of 2022, Nolan says the county saw 15 deaths related to street drug use.

"We've seen approximately a 100 per cent increase in the number of overdoses and deaths within Renfrew County. The past year, we've seen approximately 30 deaths as a result of street drug use."

On the ground, paramedics say their days are filled with responding to overdose calls, many of which are in dangerous locations.

"I would say at least 50 per cent of my shifts I end up going to an overdose," says paramedic Samantha Ryan.

"The last month or two, it's been probably the worst I've ever seen it," adds paramedic commander Nick LeRiche.

"We're going to residences and wooded areas. Especially with the medics going into not well lit areas where there could be drug paraphernalia. They have to be careful for needle pokes and make sure that the scene is safe for them to work."

Renfrew County Public Health issued a warning last Friday saying all street drugs should be considered highly toxic and potentially lethal.

The county is stepping up distribution of naloxone kits and advising people not to use alone.

"I think this is one of our top issues of public health that we're facing," says the county's medical officer of health Jason Morgenstern.

"It also does exert a heavy burden on the healthcare system and it's one of the major things that we're facing and that many of our health care providers are working towards addressing every day."

Paramedics say even when administering naloxone or other treatments for overdoses, users are not responding to antidotes like they used to.

"A lot of the time the drugs are mixed together," explains Ryan.

"So the Narcan that we will give if someone has overdosed and is unresponsive when we arrive on scene only affects the opioids and the downer drugs."

"We're seeing the addition of other drugs, benzodiazepines and tranquilizers being mixed in," adds Nolan.

Paramedics say a significant number of these overdoses are being seen in the homeless population, specifically in the Pembroke area.

The county is hoping to step in with a new mobile unit in an attempt to curb the overdoses.

Renfrew County warden Peter Emon says it will be a slow process.

"We're getting our paramedics and social work staff out to see them and build some relationships. The relationship starts with looking after their health, making sure that they've had their inoculations and making sure they've had their blood pressure checked," he says.

"You get the health piece straightened out first that allows them a level of comfort and trust to start talking about their lives."