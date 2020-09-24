Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast facts for Sept. 24, 2020
Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
'We're in crisis mode': Infectious disease specialist calls on residents to reduce activities during second wave COVID-19
'It can be COVID-19 when it's just sniffles': Ottawa's top doctor
Ottawa's top doctor receives 'ugly emails' during COVID-19 pandemic
Here are the 13 Ottawa pharmacies that will offer COVID-19 testing
Code Red for COVID-19: Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID status 'close' to most severe level
65 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday, second highest one-day total in September
Staff, students at Pembroke high school ordered to self-isolate, even if they test negative for COVID-19
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at four Ottawa schools, 48 schools with confirmed cases of novel coronavirus
Ontario snowbirds deciding whether to head south for the winter during pandemic