OTTAWA -- Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting the highest one-day number of new COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in western Quebec, including Gatineau.

Across Quebec, health officials reported 582 new cases of COVID-19. There are 247 new cases of COVID-19 in Montreal.

Outaouais health officials have reported 1,210 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, mostly in Gatineau.

The previous one-day high for new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais was 31, set back on Monday.