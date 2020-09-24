OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital, the second largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty of the 82 new cases involve residents between the ages of 20 and 29 years-old in Ottawa.

There were 409 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today, including 82 in Ottawa. There are 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 46 in Peel Region.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Thursday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 3,919 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 280 deaths.

There are currently 14 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, including three in the intensive care unit.

The 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the second highest one-day total of new cases since the start of the pandemic There were 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. Another 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario

Here is a look at the new cases of COVID-19 reported across eastern Ontario on Thursday.

Eastern Ontario Heat Unit reports two new cases.

No new cases with the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reports zero new cases after four new cases on Wednesday.

There are four new cases of COVID-19 with the Renfrew Country and District Health Unit region.

Active cases of COVID-19

There are 587 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 545 active cases reported on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 3,052 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by age in Ottawa

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category in Ottawa: