Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Here is when adults 80 and up can start getting COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa
Ottawa sees 41 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Wednesday
'We are heading towards red:' Ottawa's top doctor warns of rising COVID-19 indicators
Cineplex theatres reopening in Ottawa, Cornwall this week
COVID-19 assessment centres see spike in tests for children
Did you share a ride from Toronto to Ottawa last week? Ottawa Public Health wants to talk to you
Ottawa sees 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as trends remain close to 'red' zone
Single symptom COVID-19 screening returning for Ontario students Monday
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?