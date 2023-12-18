Ottawa youth accused in alleged terror plot now also facing explosives charges

OTTAWA -

An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now also accused of having explosives in his possession.

The youth, who cannot be identified, was arrested Friday and charged with facilitating and knowingly instructing someone to carry out a terrorist activity.

He appeared in court by video conference from within the Ottawa courthouse today, where the Crown introduced three additional charges.

The court would not provide the details of the charges on Monday, but a source close to the case says the youth is now also charged with possessing explosives as recently as Friday.

The source says the court information indicates the explosives were acetone and an oxidizer, and that the youth is accused of intending to use them to endanger life.

The information provided by the source shows the terrorism-related allegations date back to Oct. 24 and that the alleged terrorist activity was directed "against Jewish persons."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.