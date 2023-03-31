Ottawa woman charged with sexual assault

Ottawa police are concerned there may be other victims after a woman was charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident earlier this month.

A man met the suspect at an establishment in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 5, police said.

"The two proceeded back to his residence where she sexually assaulted him," Ottawa police said in a media release.

Kyla Doner-Friere, 20, of Ottawa was charged on Friday with one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.