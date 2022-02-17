The O-Train will not be running through downtown Ottawa on Friday due to the ongoing protests in downtown Ottawa and the severe winter storm.

Ottawa police have established a "secured area" to limit movement into the core, while a winter storm warning is calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow by Friday morning.

In a memo to council, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says the O-Train will not run between Pimisi and Hurdman stations on Friday

"Given the winter weather conditions and increasing downtown security, O-Train Line 1 will not operate downtown from Pimisi Station to Hurdman Station, beginning at the start of morning service Friday, February 1" Amilcar said.

"Rail service will be provided from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Pimisi Station in the west and from Blair Station to Hurdman Station in the east. O-Train stations in the downtown core will be closed."

Amilcar says staff will be present at Hurdman, Pimisi and Tunney's Pasture stations to assist customers.

NO ARTICULATED BUSES

OC Transpo is also pulling most articulated buses off the road due to the snow storm.

"Double decker and 40-foot buses will primarily be used, and a limited number of articulated buses will be in operation," Amilcar says.

These measures are being taken in an abundance of caution and to ensure the ongoing safety of staff and customers. OC Transpo will continue to make adjustments to transit service as required. Full service will be restored as soon as possible.