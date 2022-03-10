Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud Thursday, more snow on the way
It will be another mild and sunny day in the capital, but more winter weather is on the way.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Friday and Saturday. The forecast calls for snow on both days, and at this point snowfall amounts aren’t known as the weather system travels up north from the United States.
Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 C in the morning.
There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and temperatures will drop to -6 C overnight.
Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of 1 C. Snow is expected to begin in the evening and temperatures will drop to -4 C overnight.
The snow is expected to continue into Saturday afternoon, and will turn into a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Saturday’s forecast high is 1 C, and temperatures will drop to -14 C overnight.
