Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud Thursday, more snow on the way

Frosted pine trees in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ina Soulis on Unsplash) Frosted pine trees in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ina Soulis on Unsplash)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina