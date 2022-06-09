Ottawa waiving permit fees related to storm damage
The city of Ottawa is waiving the demolition and building permit fees for residents repairing homes and properties following the devastating storm nearly three weeks ago.
Homes and properties across the city were damaged by the May 21 storm with wind gusts of up to 190 km/h.
Council approved a motion from Coun. Catherine Kitts to suspend the following fees that property owners may be facing as a direct result of damage cause by the storm:
- Demolition fees
- Building Permit fees
- Fees relating to access historic building permit records
- Replacement fees for civic number blades.
Council also approved a motion directing Mayor Jim Watson to ask Premier Doug Ford to designate Ottawa as an area specifically affected by a natural disaster. The designation under the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program allows homeowners, residential tenants and small businesses to submit claims to the Ontario government for financial assistance.
"The storm certainly touched every corner of the city, but as everybody knows certain areas were hit particularly hard," said Coun. Kitts. "Unfortunately, people are learning the hard way what their insurance does and doesn’t cover. Trees, for example, that didn't hit a structure aren't covered."
Kitts says "it's critical," for the municipality to appeal to the province for help for residents.
"There are residents and businesses that are hurting and rebuilding for a very long time," Kitts said.
At the next council meeting, councillors will discuss several storm-related motions that were tabled on Wednesday. Coun. Keith Egli will table a motion asking staff to look at requiring generators in multi-residential buildings with elevators and at gas stations. Coun. Rawlson King's motion recommends Ottawa Public Health "improve the ability to effectively communicate within the community during a crisis" and look at integrating the utility's crisis communications with the city's communication system.
