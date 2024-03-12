OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa unlicenced stunt driver charged after clocking 168 km/h on Hwy. 416

    OPP caught a stunt driver on Highway 416 on Monday. (OPP/X) OPP caught a stunt driver on Highway 416 on Monday. (OPP/X)
    Police have charged a 23-year-woman with stunt driving after clocking nearly 70 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 416 on Monday.

    Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that the driver, who was not named, was stopped after speeding to 168 km/h on the highway.

    Upon inspection, police found they did not have a drivers licence.

    The driver was hit with an automatic 30-day drivers licence suspension and a 14 day vehicle impoundment. They could face a $2,000 fine and 6 demerit points if convicted, according to police.

