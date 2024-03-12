Ottawa unlicenced stunt driver charged after clocking 168 km/h on Hwy. 416
Police have charged a 23-year-woman with stunt driving after clocking nearly 70 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 416 on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that the driver, who was not named, was stopped after speeding to 168 km/h on the highway.
Upon inspection, police found they did not have a drivers licence.
The driver was hit with an automatic 30-day drivers licence suspension and a 14 day vehicle impoundment. They could face a $2,000 fine and 6 demerit points if convicted, according to police.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Eric Carmen, known for songs 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Online influencer Andrew Tate detained in Romania, handed U.K. arrest warrant, his spokesperson says
Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
Ont. woman loses more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.